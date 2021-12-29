An Upstate New York woman - traveling with her young son - was stopped inside an airport on Monday after alarms triggered because of a child's toy she was attempting to sneak past TSA.

I don't know about you, but every time I go through airport TSA, a massive wave of anxiety comes over me, and even though I have nothing to hide, I freak out a little at the notion of my stuff being X-Rayed. What kind of turbulence was her stomach experiencing as she attempted to sneak contraband past TSA in an actual airport- where they see and catch just about everything?

Photo:Transportation Security Administration

According to CB6 News, the unnamed woman from Cortland, New York was inside Philadelphia International Airport on Monday when the Darth Vader Bear toy she was attempting to bring on the plane, set off alarms.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said the airports’ TSA Federal Security Director, Gerardo Spero. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.” -CBS 6 News

Photo:Transportation Security Administration

According to the report, TSA agents examined Darth Vader a little more closely, and they noticed some unusual stitching on the bear. When they opened the toy up, they noticed she had "artfully" sewn two knives inside the bear.

Photo:Transportation Security Administration

TSA doesn't mess around with this type of thing. All knives are prohibited in carry-on bags, and concealed knives can lead to arrest and fines. Knives can be checked in with your luggage.

