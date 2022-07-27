Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany

Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State.

This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.

This is a recognition that the Capital Region will be very happy to lose. You may recall last year we reported about the tri-cities of Albany-Schenectady-Troy collectively taking home the title of drunkest cities in New York. And as hard as we may have partied here in the Capital Region after emerging from all the pandemic shutdowns, one Upstate New York city's data has shown the highest rates in the state for binge drinking.

Which Upstate City Is New York's Drunkest?

Maybe it's because of all those kegs being tapped in this college town that a certain "Orange" tinged city is 24/7 Tempo's Drunkest in New York - we are talking about Syracuse.

So how did 24/7 Tempo come to this ranking? According to their website they "...reviewed the percentage of men and women over 18 who reported heavy or binge drinking in each state’s metro areas." 23.5 percent Syracuse residents 18 and older reported this type of drinking behavior while the New York state average binge drinking rate is 19 percent. Excessive drinking is no laughing matter, as Tempo says those who die as a result of consuming too much alcohol tend to have a life expectancy 26 years below average. Like anything in life, moderation is key.

