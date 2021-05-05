Death Wish Coffee is deemed the world's strongest coffee. Now, they're claiming the title for another drink.

Everyone has their favorite way of taking coffee: some like it strong, some like it decaf, others like it with cream, sugar, syrups, etc. Some can't drink just straight coffee - they depend on fancy drinks like lattes, americanos or just plain ol' fashioned espresso shots to get them through their day.

In 2012, Death Wish Coffee Co. started in a small coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY. Founder Mike Brown saw a need for coffee that was both strong and delicious to serve his groggy morning customers. After creating the perfect blend of beans and combining it with his unique roasting technique, the 'World's Strongest Coffee' was born. Today, thousands of people trust Death Wish Coffee to wake them up and keep them going every day. That's why they wanted to create another option.

According to News10, the drink is said to be highly caffeinated and contains the highest quality organic ingredients. It contains 300 milligrams of caffeine per 8 oz. can which is triple the strength of a regular cup of coffee. The taste is said to be strong yet smooth and is a great grab-and-go option if you are looking for a boost of energy.

“It took a long time for us to get it exactly the way we wanted it, but the final product was worth the wait,” said Eric Donovan, vice president of business development, to News10. “The World’s Strongest Latte is ready just in time for the start of summer. Sales of ready-to-drink beverages typically start spiking during May as the weather gets warmer and consumers are looking for a sweet and more refreshing

way to caffeinate their day.”

Here's more details:

• Made with USDA certified organic ingredients.

• Available in 12 and 24 packs for purchase online.

• Each can contains 300 mg of caffeine.

• Each can contains 170 calories.

• Made with USDA certified organic ingredients.

• This product contains milk but does not need to be refrigerated until can is

opened.

Get our free mobile app

Is this something that you'll be adding into your morning routine? Let us know inside our station app.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?