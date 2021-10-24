Up for a Haunted Hike? Explore Widow Jane Mine Near Kingston, New York

New York has many intriguing destinations to explore but only one that I know of offers hauntings, hiking and underground musical performances. Pack your flashlight and your courage and enter Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, New York.

The old cement mine, Widow Jane Mine, officially closed in 1970 but this Hudson Valley destination continues to attract the curious. As you explore the ground will you have a haunting encounter? Atlas Obscura reports that some visitors have seen the ghost of the Widow Jane, a young woman in a long white dress wandering through the stone pillars and cavernous rooms.

The grounds are free to explore but a suggested donation of $1 (child) $5 (adult) or $10 (family). Maybe you will be the next to encounter the ghost of Widow Jane.

