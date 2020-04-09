Unemployed New Yorkers are getting an extra $600 right away and 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the additional help for everyone unemployed in New York during his daily briefing. "The federal government says they will reimburse us for it, but people need money now in their pocket."

The extra $600 payment will be made immediately to anyone who has already filed for unemployment, according to Cuomo. Benefits will also be extending 13 weeks, going from 26 weeks to 39 weeks. "That should be a relief."

If you haven't filed for benefits yet, there will be considerable wait, due to the volume. Be patient; everyone who is entitled will get their benefits.

You're asked to not call the telephone claims center unless you are instructed to call to complete your application. If you are instructed to call to complete your claim, the only valid number is 1-888-209-8124.

Any claim you file will be backdated to the date you became unemployed. If you are eligible, you will be paid for all benefits due.

If you are filing a new Unemployment Insurance claim, the day you should apply is based on the first letter of your last name.

A - F file on Monday

G - N file on Tuesday

O - Z file on Wednesday

Missed your day? File on Thurs-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Follow these step-by-step process to file a claim at Labor.ny.gov.