Two New York Cities Among Top 20 Places to Celebrate Easter

Easter Mass. Easter egg hunts. Bunny rabbits. Peeps. Cadbury Creme Eggs. They're all on the way....

Easter is a great holiday, combining religion, children, Spring and lots of other great factors. Financial services website WalletHub conducted a study and arrived at 2019's Best Places to Celebrate Easter . The top 100 U.S. cities were studied across a wide spectrum of metrics such as “number of egg-hunt events per capita to share of Christian population.” Two cities in the Empire State made the top 20 overall.

In fact, New York City (#1) and Buffalo (#16) were the ONLY New York markets that made the list at all.

The Big Apple was top five in three separate categories--Easter Traditions, Easter Events for Kids, and Easter Observers--and was ranked 40th in Easter weather. Manhattan's annual Easter Parade is set for this Sunday, April 21st.

Some micro-categories where New York was tied for #1 include Easter Egg Hunts Per Capita, Most Brunch Restaurants Per Capita, and Most Candy & Flower Shops.

Buffalo scored best (12th) in the Easter Observers category, due to its robust Christian population and large number of churches.

Hialeah, Florida finished dead-last among the top 100 Top Spots for Easter.