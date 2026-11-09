The most wonderful time of the year is finally here, and what could be better than experiencing the magic of the holiday season with the one and only Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

We're sending one lucky winner and a guest to see TSO LIVE in San Antonio, Texas, this December--so get ready for all the fun!

What is the 'Rock Your Weekend with TSO' Sweepstakes Prize?

One winner will be randomly selected to receive the Grand Prize Package, which includes:

Two VIP tickets to experience Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert on Saturday, December 12, at the Frost Bank Center

Round-trip airfare for two to San Antonio

Two-night hotel stay

Ground transportation from the airport to your hotel

$500 prepaid Visa gift card

TSO Merch

How Can You Enter the 'Rock Your Weekend with TSO' Sweepstakes?

Listen for the codes you need to enter below. We'll share codes every weekday beginning Monday, November 9, through Monday, November 30.

You can also earn entries by getting social with us--the more you follow, share, and subscribe, the more entries you can earn beginning Monday, November 9, through Monday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Prize is provided by Night Castle Entertainment.*

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