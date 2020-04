Carole Baskins can not hold a good man down

When Trump was asked about the tiger king he replies

"I know nothing about it. He has 22 years for what? What did he do?

According to Deadline Joe Exotic's $94 million lawsuits has recently taken a turn with a federal judge requesting that his case be tossed out while another judge rejected Exotic’s attempt to force a recusal. The Law is not on Joe's side.