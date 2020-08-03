Tropical Storm Isaias Could Soak Central New York, Cause Flooding

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to move up the East Coast the next couple of days and could soak central New York, causing flooding.

The National Weather Service says locally heavy rainfall will be possible Tuesday morning through evening in Oneida, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broom and Bradford counties and could cause flooding. The heaviest rainfall and greatest chance for localized flooding will likely occur east of the area across the Catskills and portions of Northeast Pennsylvania A. Localized flooding will be possible further west if the system tracks a bit further inland.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of Northeast PA, as well as Sullivan, Delaware and Otsego counties in New York. But the storm could shift further west, affecting Oneida and Madison counties. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Today: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.