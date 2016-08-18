A tornado did touch down in Central New York. The National Weather Service confirmed the twister near Constableville in Lewis County, New York on Tuesday, August 16, 2016.

The only damage from the EF0 tornado was in a cornfield on Highmarket Road, according to the National Weather Service ground crew. "There were many pictures and videos on social media of a larger well developed funnel cloud moving across southeast Oswego and southern Lewis counties. The ground survey conducted Wednesday uncovered no evidence that touchdown of that funnel occurred. It is a heavily wooded area however and damage may have happened that has not been located yet. The damage may not be visible from public roadways or at ground level."

The tornado carried winds of 60 mph and was caught on camera by Kathleen Cavanaugh. It can be seen above.

