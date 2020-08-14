Tops Teams Up With Instacart To Offer Online Alcohol Orders

Still hesitant about going to to the grocery store, but want to get booze delivered right to your front door step? Maybe you just son't want to leave your homes? Well, now Tops is here to help you get your beer, hard seltzer, and booze to your homes. It's like your own beer run, but you don't have to do any driving.

And the special offer is only good here in New York state.

WHAM reports that TOPS Markets is teaming up with Instacart and will now include alcohol in your online orders. All you have to do is provide your driver's license and they can get the order to your door in about an hour.

Instacart was founded in 2012, and operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service through a website or app to areas in the U.S. and Canada.

Tops has Hudson Valley locations in New Paltz, Lagrangeville, Rhinebeck, and Carmel.