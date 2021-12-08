The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Western New York a month ago has doubled. For the week ending October 30, 2021, the new cases in the past 7 days were 2,212. For the week ending December 4, the new cases in the past 7 days were 5,537, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Currently, WNY has a 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate of 11.12%, according to the most recent data released by Governor Kathy Hochul for December 6. These 7 zip codes in Erie County have the highest number of cases for the week ending December 4:

7. 14127 (Orchard Park) - 193 Cases

6. 14225 (Cheektowaga) - 214

5. 14221 (Amherst/Williamsville/Clarence) - 278

5. 14086 (Lancaster) - 278

3. 14224 (West Seneca) - 279

2. 14150 (Tonawanda) - 290

1. 14075 (Hamburg) - 325

Top 5 New York Regions With The Most Residents in ICU Due to COVID-19

Of the top 5 regions, three of them - Capital, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, have seen an increase in patients in the ICU and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to data from the New York Department of Health for December 5, 2021. New York and Long Island Regions have seen a decrease over the past 90 days. Statewide there are 621 patients in the ICU and 3,285 patients hospitalized total due to COVID 19. That's up from 507 in the ICU and 2,356 3 months ago on September 6.

5. Capital Region - 47 Patients in ICU / 295 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 32 patients in ICU and 130 hospitalized)

4. Long Island Region - 62 Patients in ICU / 404 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 79 patients in ICU and 423 hospitalized)

3. Western New York Region - 97 Patients in ICU / 529 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 35 patients in ICU and 59 hospitalized)

2. Finger Lakes Region - 119 Patients in ICU / 494 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 45 patients in ICU and 179 hospitalized)

1. New York City Region - 143 Patients in ICU / 646 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 188 patients in ICU and 872 hospitalized)

