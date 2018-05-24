Fans of Nicolas Winding Refn , rejoice: The divisive filmmaker’s newest project isn’t an actual film, but a 10-episode Amazon series starring Miles Teller . And although Too Old to Die Young doesn’t arrive until sometime next year, Refn has unleashed the first teaser trailer, which promises the hyper-stylish and ultra-violent imagery we’ve come to know and love (or hate, for some of you) from the Danish director behind films like Drive and The Neon Demon .

Set in Los Angeles, Too Old to Die Young centers on “a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.” ( Gangs of teen killers !) Refn directed and produced the 10-episode series, co-written by acclaimed comic book writer Ed Brubaker. In addition to Teller, Too Old to Die Young stars Jena Malone ( The Neon Demon ), John Hawkes , Billy Baldwin, Callie Hernandez ( The Blair Witch ), Nell Tiger Free and Cristina Rodlo.

Though the plot description seems like your average hard-boiled cop-meets-criminal underground thriller, the first teaser confirms that Refn has put his signature spin on the effort: The bloody, neon aesthetic; the elusive, uncanny quality; the stylish violence — it’s all there. Amazon has yet to set an official premiere date for Too Old to Die Young , but it’s expected to debut sometime in 2019.