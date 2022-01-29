Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From the NFL After 22 Seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced he is retiring from the NFL.

According to Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter, Tom Brady is calling it a career after 22 extraordinary seasons in the NFL.

Brady is arguably the best quarterback of all time, touting a list of accolades and records that tell the tale of his illustrious career in the NFL.

Since entering the league in the year 2000, Brady has won seven Super Bowls (named MVP in five of them) and has the most career wins of all time being named NFL MVP three times.

In addition to those achievements, Brady also retires as both the NFL's all-time passing TD leader and holds the record for most passing yards.

Story developing...