Today Is Primary Day In New York

After being pushed back from April due to the coronavirus, New Yorkers will finally get the chance to head to the polls today for primary day.

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will take on George Phillips in a Republican primary for New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

The winner will face Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi in November.

Registered Democrats will also get a chance to pick the presidential candidate they want to see take on President Trump in the fall.

Polls will be open today from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.