Looking to get back into the dating scene? Tinder wants to make sure that daters in Utica, Rome, and Syracuse are all safe by giving out COVID mail-in tests.

According to Tinder, they are teaming up with Everlywell to give away 1,000 free Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kits. Five hundred Tinder members will soon be able to check their COVID status before venturing out. These tests are mail-in tests for you and your match:

“The pandemic has created no shortage of dating obstacles, but we think our members are pretty optimistic about getting back out there; January 3rd Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic,” said Nicole Parlapiano, VP of Marketing for North America at Tinder. “We’re excited to be working with Everlywell to make it easier for our members to go and meet their matches safely.”

The pandemic has definitely caused an issue in the dating world. As of October 2020, more than 40% of Tinder members under the age of 30 had not met a match in person. As the Spring season takes off, Tinder members will be able to request a pair of tests -- one for them, and one for the match they’ve been eager to meet. On the first day of Spring, Saturday March 20th, members in the continental U.S. can claim a code for their free Everlywell mail-in test from the Tinder app beginning at 7PM eastern time. You can learn more from Tinder, and see how it all works.