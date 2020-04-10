Ticks Are Out In Full Force – Protect Yourself and Pets

We are all trying to practice social distancing and also get out and get fresh air. The New York State Department of Health (NYDOH) is warning that ticks are out and to find ways to protect yourself. With the temperatures warming up and many of us trying to find ways to get outside and enjoy nature, be warned because ticks are out in full force.

According to the NYDOH's guidelines, it is recommended that you follow these tips to protect you and your pets from ticks.

Wear light-colored clothing to spot ticks

Wear shoes that are enclosed like sneakers

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts

Tuck pant legs into socks and your boots.

Tuck your shirt into your pants

According to CBS 6 Albany, when you are outside, you are encouraged to use an insect repellant that contains DEET. You should always walk on clear, well-traveled trails. You should walk in the center of trails and avoid bushes and dense woods.

When you return home, you should take a shower or take a bath within two hours to wash and make it easier for you to find ticks. Make sure you do checks on pets and children as well. With pets, you should speak with your veterinarian about flea and tick products to use.