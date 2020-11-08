Three People Arrested On Alleged DWI Charges Over The Weekend

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office had a busy weekend filled with several DWI arrests. Three people were charged by deputies.

Friday, November 6th @ 9:16 p.m.

The first alleged drunk driver was arrested on Friday night just after 9:15 p.m. Sheriff Rob Maciol says a deputy assigned to the DWI patrol unit pulled over a gold Dodge Dakota on Spring Road in Vernon. Maciol says the vehicle was initially pulled over for vehicle & traffic violations.

After the deputy who pulled over the vehicle spoke with the driver, that deputy recognized signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test, according to officials. As a result the driver, 50-year-old Raymond Newman of Augusta was taken into custody and transported to the Oneida Indian Nation police substation for processing and ultimately ended up at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Building and booked for DWI, according to Sheriff Maciol.

Maciol says Newman was issued 7 traffic citations and charged with DWI for having a BAC over .08%. Newman was released to a sober party and will end up in Verona Town Court at a later date.

Saturday, November 7th @ 2:36 a.m.

The second DWI arrest happened in the early morning hours of November 7th. Sheriff Rob Maciol says a deputy noticed a black Nissan Maxima parked on the western shoulder of the roadway, running, with no lights on and a left turn signal activated. Maciol says when the deputy approached the driver, he noticed the driver reclined back in the seat and asleep at the wheel. After knocking on the window, Maciol says the deputy was able to make contact with 32-year-old Segundo L. Mizhirumbay of Utica.

Officials say the deputy then conducted a field sobriety test after suspecting alcohol impairment. As a result of the test, Mizhirumbay was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transferred to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building and booked, according to Sheriff Maciol. Mizhirumbay was released to a sober party and will appear in the City of Utica Court at a later date to answer 7 traffic violations and for the DWI for a blood alcohol content over .08%, according to Maciol.

Saturday, November 8th @ 5:02 a.m.

The final DWI arrest of the weekend happened Saturday morning just after 5 a.m. Sheriff Rob Maciol says a deputy assigned to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office DWI Enforcement Unit responded to an area of State Route 49 in Rome for a reported motor vehicle accident, according to Maciol.

Maciol says when the deputy arrived an investigation was initiated and determined 39-year-old Freddy Linen of Mohawk was driving his vehicle east on Route 49, lost control of his car and entered an embankment on the shoulder of the road. Maciol says a field sobriety test indicated Linen was allegedly impaired by alcohol and he was taken into custody. Linen was issued 5 traffic citations and charged with DWI, according to officials. He will appear in Rome City Court at a later date.

Sheriff Rob Maciol wants to thank all the other law enforcement agencies involved with their assistance. Let these weekend arrests be a warning to all, drive sober or get pulled over.