Unforgettable Country Concert Coming to MVP Arena in Albany
The Home Team Tour is coming to Albany for an unforgettable country concert next year.
Thomas Rhett will hit the MVP Arena next June. He'll be bringing Cole Swindell and Nate Smith along for the Home Team Tour in June.
VENUE: MVP Arena
ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 11 at 10 AM
SHOW DATE: June 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM
Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 AM on LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Sign up to be a member of the Home Team to get presale tickets on Tuesday, November 8. See the whole tour at ThomasRhett.com.
No Bad Vibes in Albany
Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes Tour' is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany next April. Tickets for the show are on sale just in time for the holiday season. They'd make great stocking stuffers for that Old Dominion fan on your Christmas shopping list.
VENUE: MVP Arena
SHOW DATE: April 14, 2023
"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy, said Matthew Ramsey. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."
Shania Twain in Syracuse
Grab the boots from under the bed for the Queen of Me tour coming to Syracuse. Shania Twain will be at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8.
The Queen Of Me Tour will support Shania's upcoming album of the same name which will be out on February 3, 2023.
VENUE: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, New York
SHOW DATE: Saturday, July 8, 2023
Breland
Shania won't be coming to Central New York alone. Breland is joining her as a special guest at Lakeview. He's known mostly for his song "Beers on Me" with Dierks Bentley and HARDY.
Tickets for Shania, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.