This Quarantine 15 Calculator Measures Your Covid-19 Weight Gain

Research has shown that many of us will put on some weight while we're stuck at home during the pandemic. How many pounds will you gain while working from home? Will you be one of the many Americans who will put on the so-called 'Quarantine 15?'

The folks at Zippia.com, a career-building site, came up with an easy series of questions that will gauge the amount of pounds you're likely to pack on while practicing social distancing at home, based on your exercise and eating habits, and how long this thing lasts.

The quiz is just six questions, it's multiple choice, and you'll have your approximate Covid-19 weight gain in a matter of seconds.

Use the Zippia Quarantine 15 Calculator here. It can make estimates for a range of days, 14-120, so you can check the best-case and worst-case scenarios.