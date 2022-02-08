Three Utica men are facing weapons possession charges following a traffic stop at the intersection of Hart Street and Tracy Street in Utica.

While conducting their investigation, Utica Police officers and Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office noticed an open alcoholic beverage and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Richard Gibbs, allegedly began to fight with officers outside the car and was subsequently taken into custody.

Police say Gibbs did not have a valid New York State driver's license.

The other occupants of the vehicle were 30-year-old Reuben Adorno and 26-year-old Lawrence Napper.

Officers also located a loaded self-manufactured “Ghost Gun” in the vehicle.

Ghost Guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home.

It's the third illegal handgun taken off city streets in the last 5 days

In addition to the weapons charges, Gibbs was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Here are the charges facing the three men:

Richard Gibbs age 25 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Ruben Adorno age 30 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

NYSV&TL violation

Lawrence Napper age 26 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

