The Potting Shed Antiques Announces Reopening Plan

The Potting Shed Antiques of Whitesboro has announced their reopening schedule from the Coronavirus pandemic.

They are scheduled to open for business on Friday, May 29 at 10AM. In an effort to minimize the exposure and spread of the coronavirus, and for the safety of staff and customers, they have also announced a reduced schedule:

Until further notice, we will be open: Friday 10-5 Saturday 10-4 Sunday Noon -4

The Potting Shed has also announced new protocols for the store:

1. Face Masks are required. 2. Social Distancing ( 6 feet) should be practiced where possible. 3. Hand Sanitizer available at entrance and all are requested to use upon arrival. 4. Customers are asked to refrain from unnecessarily handling merchandise and displays. “Look with your eyes not your hands”. We are happy to assist you with your purchases. 5. Buying by appointment only. Please call 315 736-5214 or 315 794 1094 to schedule your appointment. DO NOT load and haul in boxes of merchandise for us to look at. Any items brought to the shop must be pre-approved by phone prior to your appointment. 6. Building occupancy will be limited. Please ring doorbell for admittance. For security reasons and identification, you will be asked to lower your mask for 3 seconds upon entering the building. 7. For safety reasons we prefer checks and debit or credit cards for payment. If you prefer, we will accept cash.

If you have any questions, you can give them a call at (315) 736-5214, visit them online, or visit them in person at

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

About The Potting Shed

The Potting Shed has been in business here in the Utica – Rome area for four decades. They are versed in many fields of interest. You'll be able to find pottery, glass, china and stoneware, early lighting, hand colored photographs, jewelry, coins, both costume and fine jewelry, linens, paper goods, records, sewing items, World’s Fair memorabilia, and toys. Check out what they have today.