The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back and lighting up not one but two magical locations this year in New York.

For the 16th year, you can stroll through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins in the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley or for the first time, at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island.

More than 7,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, all designed and hand-carved by local artists will be on display. The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.

Capacity will be extremely limited this year due to COVID-19 at both locations. Visitors must wear a mask and maintain at least six feet of social distance. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased in advance.

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is scheduled for September 18th through November 21st in the Hudson Valley. The Long Island event will run from October 2nd through November 1st.

All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.

Tickets start at $24 and must be pre-purchased. Tickets will not be available at the gate. Get yours online.

Get more details at Pumpkinblaze.org.

Take a look at the 2019 Jack-O-Lantern Blaze.