The Debate Was So Bad, Searches for ‘Moving to Canada’ Spiked

The first Presidential debate was not easy to watch, no matter which side you're on. If Google searches are any indication of America's confidence in their choices...we're in trouble.

The debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden rapidly went from tense to terrible, with CNN's Dana Bash referring to it as a "s#@& show". According to Google, she's not the only one who thought so.

Folks may be looking for moving boxes instead of ballot boxes, as searches for “how to apply for Canadian citizenship” exploded about an hour into the spectacle, peaking around 10:30 p.m., according to Google search metrics.

The search was most popular in the state of Massachusetts, followed by Ohio and Michigan. By Wednesday morning, New Yorkers were among the third most frequent to search the term.

"“How to move to Canada” and “move to Canada” also experienced a surge in searches during the debacle of a debate, which was fraught with interruptions, unfinished points and nasty attacks", according to the New York Post.

There's no word on how Canada feels about this - but Twitter users have some opinions.

If you're not currently Googling tips on packing and moving to another country, the best thing you can do is make sure you cast your vote on November 3. Here's everything you need to know from the non-partisan Vote.org. If you're in New York state, here's how to check your registration, register to vote, and request an absentee ballot.