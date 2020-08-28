The Best French Dip In Old Forge

I'm a French Dip connoisseur, and this spot serves up the most delicious sandwich on the planet.

Next time you're in Old Forge, you should stop into Slickers Tavern for an amazing French Dip Sandwich made with their own fresh sliced top round roast, drenched with melted provolone on garlic grilled french bread.

"Our French Dip Sandwich is emblematic of the quality we strive to achieve with every offering on our menu. Quality ingredients, consistently prepared and served by a friendly efficient staff has been the key to our success since 1984." [Slickers]

Slickers is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner near the water in Old Forge. This place is hopping year-round with hikers, campers, bikers, snowmobilers, and more. Slickers is a destination in itself! And their French Dip is the BEST, but don't take my word for it, look at the reviews on YELP.

Maddy D. From Florida says, "the food was outstanding, and the decor was very mountainous and cute. We came here to eat after hiking, and the food really hit the spot. Our favorites were the French dip sandwich and the beer-battered fries. The food was very fresh and very well made. Kept us satisfied for hours!"

Trish D. from Liverpool..."To start off, the service at Slickers was excellent. It was a busy Summer Saturday so we ended up ordering food and drinks at the bar. We ordered the drink that everyone seemed to be ordering, the Bushwhacker...wow! It was delicious and it was strong...We also all got the Slickers famous French Dip. Amazing is an understatement. It really was the best I ever had. I took half home with me and enjoyed it later that weekend. It was even good leftover!" Read Jessica G.'s review of Slickers Adirondack Tavern on Yelp

Mike C. from Skaneateles: "Took a trip up north to Old Forge on a nice day. We were hungry so we decided to stop at Slickers after someone recommended it to us. We had the French dip and the Balboa. Both sandwiches were great and presented well with generous portions of chips and a pickle. We sat at the bar and Lauren took great care of us. We will definitely be back!!"

When things get back to normal after COVID-19, you might even find some local musicians playing at Slickers Tavern. We found this picture of your friend Jon Liebing hanging on the wall.

Where's your favorite spot for a French Dip? Let us know in the comments or sent us a text via the mobile app.