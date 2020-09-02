Fall will soon be upon us. One farm in central New York is preparing for the season with Friday night flashlight corn maze tours.

The Teel family farm in Barneveld is making a few changes. "We know things will be a bit different this year but first and foremost, we anticipate loads of fun, and hope you all will come and join us," the Teel family shared. "We are extremely proud of our corn maze this year, and the pumpkins have never looked better."

Beginning Friday, September 11th Teel Farm will open the God Bless the USA corn maze and pumpkin patch.

Photo Credit - Teel Farm

In lieu of the annual Haunted Fright Night, Teel farm is offering Friday night Flashlight Night walks through the corn maze. It's not a haunted maze, and will happen every Friday night through Halloween, weather pending, so bring the whole family for some fall fun.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s the corn maze will be open, as well as the pumpkin patch for pick-your-own pumpkins. There will also be additional pumpkins, sweet corn, squash, gourds, straw bales, corn stalks, and select ‘Teel Farms’ apparel for sale.

Hours:

Friday evenings: 4-9pm (Flashlight Night! Weather pending!)

Saturday’s & Sunday’s: 10am-5pm

Cost is just $5 per person to explore the corn maze, and all pumpkins in the patch are just $5.

The Teel family farm is located on North Gage Road in Barneveld, New York.