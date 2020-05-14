Taste of Buffalo Goes Virtual for 2020

When groups of 10 people is considered a no-no, attracting a half-million people over a two day period is definitely not going to fly. It all means the annual Taste of Buffalo event is going virtual this year.

Over the years, Taste of Buffalo has become the U.S.'s largest two-day food festival bringing 450-thousand people to downtown Buffalo. With 36 years under their belt, organizers didn't want to cancel such a popular-fun event. So the 2020 version will be renamed, The Taste of Buffalo at Home. The celebration will be featured July 11 and 12 on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Here's how the virtual version will work. Participating restaurants, food trucks, and wineries will offer specials on food and beverages and make them available for takeout at their establishments. From an entertainment perspective; local musicians, cooking demonstrations and competitions will be streamed on their social media pages.

If there is a silver lining to this dark cloud, it's the food and beverage specials will last through the following week. More information including an interactive festival guide, participating vendors, and entertainment schedule will be released in June. Get more detail at Taste of Buffalo.com