Watch Taron Egerton Sing as Elton John in New ‘Rocketman’ Clip

It's already clear that Taron Egerton can pull off Elton John 's look, but what about the vocals?

That question is answered in the below clip from the upcoming biopic Rocketman , which finds Egerton singing John's three-times platinum-selling 1972 song "Tiny Dancer."

The actor has already made a huge fan. "Elton said, 'I don't think I've ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron,'" producer Giles Martin says in the new video. "The great thing about Elton is, he wants Taron's interpretations of his songs."

Rocketman , which opens in theaters on May 31, also stars Jamie Bell (who portrays longtime musical collaborator Bernie Taupin), Richard Madden (as John's first manager), Gemma Jones (as his grandmother Ivy Sewell) and Bryce Dallas Howard (as his mother Sheila Farebrother). Dexter Fletcher is directing the film, which boasts a team of executive producers that includes John.

"The thing about playing somebody who is so beloved is, all we can do is give a heartfelt interpretation of his life and his music," Egerton says in the preview video, which also depicts John's first meeting with Taupin. "Elton's songs are defining moments in people's lives. And the songs should all come from a place of character."

That commitment has deeply impressed Martin, the son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin. "I don't think there is anybody else in the world who could play Elton," he adds. "It's Taron's role."