Take In The Beauty & Aroma Of Lilacs, Annual Festival Returns To NY

Nothing screams or smells of spring like a lilac, the smell will cut through the Upstate New York air again for 2022 for a festival.

While lilacs don't last long, they will be on showcase in one Upstate New York town for a few weeks. I suppose you can say it is Rochester's way of making sure they make the most of it. Another pro to the 2022 version of this annual tradition for New York is that for this year it brings a little more normalcy to our lives.

What Is In Store For This Year?

Blue "Culver's Root" flower - Veronicastrum Virginicum Rosea mr_coffee loading...

Like every other year, Lilac Festival is jam packed with stuff to do for you and your entire family.

Craft Beer Expo

Wine Tasting

Working Out In The Lilacs

Art Displays

5k & 10k

Live Music

Lilac Parade

Garden Competitions

Garden Displays

Food

Kids Activities

With a list like that of things to do, you can spend so much time at Lilac Festival for their 124th edition of the event.

This year, the event will take place over the span of a few weekends. All in the month of May, the event kicks off on May 6th and runs each weekend through May 22nd. Each day the festival is open to the public from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. If you're looking to travel into Western New York for the event, set your GPS to Highland Park in Rochester.

Want to know why this is a cant miss event? Oprah Winfrey has called it one the best Lilac Festival in all of the United States.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes