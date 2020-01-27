Take a Look Inside the Coolest Carnival in Saranac Lake [PHOTOS]

Take a look inside the coolest carnival in Saranac Lake as the famous Ice Palace comes to life.

The 2020 Winter Carnival is all about 'Myths & Legends' and runs January 31st through February 9th, 2020. This year's Ice Palace includes Bigfoot that you can sit under.

Photo Credit - Colleen O'Neill/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

Photo Credit - Mark Kurtz/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

The longest-running event of its kind in the eastern U.S., dating back to 1897, takes a lot volunteers working several hours a day to prepare each year. Take a peek at the hard work being done as the Ice Castle takes shape.

The 10-day Winter Carnival includes sports, performances, two parades, three sets of spectacular fireworks and a new icicle contest this year. The weekend kicks off with the Ice Place Fun Run. There's also a chocolate festival, curling competition and a fry pan toss, a Winter Carnival highlight.

Photo Credit - Mark Kurtz/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

Photo Credit - Mark Kurtz/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

The Winter Carnival ends with the lighting of the Ice Palace and a fireworks display. A must see every year.

Photo Credit - Mark Kurtz/Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

Carnival weekends bring huge crowds, be sure to plan ahead so you know where to park and how to get around. Get all the details, include daily schedules, parking information and everything else you need to know about the 2020 Winter Carnival at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com or on Facebook.