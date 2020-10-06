The Cooperstown Candlelight Ghost Tour will enlighten your senses with true ghost stories of Cooperstown as well as the haunted history, and it's just 60 minutes from Utica and Rome.

The Cooperstown Candlelight Ghost Tour takes you to six of Cooperstown's most haunted locations, including The Baseball Hall of Fame, The Christ Episcopal Church graveyard, Byberry Cottage on River Street, the Greencrest house on River Street,

Pomeroy Place on River Street and Lake Otsego (once dubbed The Haunted Lake).

Owner of the Cooperstown Candlelight Ghost Tours, Bruse Markusen, tells us his tours combine true ghost stories of Cooperstown along with the actual history of the village.

We discuss William Cooper (the village founder); his famous son, author James Fenimore Cooper; and other key members of the Cooper and Pomeroy families. The ghost stories include stories of Cooper family slaves, acts of levitation, a haunting portrait, and a curse that has been placed on Hyde Hall (located on the northeastern shore of Lake Otsego).

Markusen tells us there are a couple of changes this year due to COVID-19. First, facemasks are required as Cooperstown has a facemask ordinance where people must wear masks on Main Street between Fair and Pine Boulevard, Pioneer between Lake and Church, or face a fine up to $1,000. Also, the tours are smaller with a maximum of 15 people, unlike prior years, when they would accommodate 30 to 40 people at a time.

Tours are available every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm through Halloween or by appointment. Call 607-547-8070 to RSVP.

Photo by Jennifer Weir, Fly Creek, NY.

Greencrest is a Victorian house often compared to Norman Bates’ house in the 1961 Hitchcock film, Psycho. It's said to be haunted by the ghost of Jenny Cooper Worthington, a niece of James Fenimore Cooper and an angry Native American ghost.

Photo by Jennifer Weir, Fly Creek, NY.

This is The Christ Episcopal Church graveyard. You can see the burial tomb of James Fenimore Cooper on the left side of the photo, on the left of the footpath. It's said a ghost toppled a gravestone onto a young girl's legs at this location.

Photo by Jennifer Weir, Fly Creek, NY.

Above is the Byberry Cottage, an enormous mansion on River Street in Cooperstown, and rumors state that the Cooper family's ghosts haunt it.