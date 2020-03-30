Taco Bell is feeding America with free tacos.

Tuesday, March 31, all Taco Bell drive-thru guests will receive a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. No purchase is necessary.

“For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King. “I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”

When guests visit a Taco Bell drive-thru, participating locations will soon have the option to ‘round up’ their order total to the nearest dollar and all funds raised will go to No Kid Hungry.