Syracuse Zoo Brings the Brew to You As Summer Event Goes Virtual

It's 2020, so another popular summer event in Central New York has turned virtual.

Brew to You is Friday, August 21 at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Rosamond Gifford Zoo's Facebook page for free. Anyone can watch the livestream, which will feature 30 minutes of "non-stop, interactive entertainment" including music, animals and their keepers, beer-tasting segments, trivia, a silent auction and more.

However, if you want to support the zoo more and enjoy the perks of being a VIP at the virtual Brew at the Zoo event, you can upgrade your experience. VIP tickets are $30 for an individual and $45 for a couple, and include a swag bag full of select beers, a Brew to You pint glass, guest passes to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, snacks and more. You'll also be entered to win a zoo-themed gift basket.

You can reserve your VIP tickets on the Rosamond Gifford Zoo's website, where all proceeds will benefit the zoo's animals. Swag bags will be available for contactless pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. on August 19 and 20 at the zoo's driveway. And don't forget your ID! You'll need proof of identification to pick up your swag bag.

Read more about this year's virtual Brew to You event on the zoo's website and keep an eye out for details on silent auction items.