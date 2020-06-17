Syracuse Residents Tearing Down QAnon ‘Covid Is A Scam’ Posters

Throughout the city of Syracuse, QAnon supporters are placing posters that "Covid is a Scam," and residents are tearing them down.

First Off, Whose QAnon?

First off, you may be asking yourself who, or what, is QAnon? QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory, and conspiracy theory group, with the mission of exposing a secret plot by the "deep state" against U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The QAnon movement began in 2017 after someone known only as Q posted a series of conspiracy theories about Trump on the internet forum 4chan. QAnon followers believe global elites are seeking to bring down Trump, whom they see as the world’s only hope to defeat the “deep state.”

You can read a complete history, and what the organization is all about from The Atlantic online.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Why Are They In Syracuse?

On the Syracuse Reddit, many posters are commenting on a thread called "Found a Qanon poster on pole downtown today so I decided to take it down." In this thread, residents are exchanging how when they spot this "COVID Is A Scam" poster throughout the city, they are taking them down.

Photo via u/TheMemer14/Reddit

"I tore one of these down a couple days ago. Absolutely ridiculous" ""Q Sent me" I'm disappointed it's not the Star Trek: The Next Generation villain"

These posters have been scattered throughout Syracuse. Not all posters on the thread agree they should be taken down:

Free speech?? Someone takes down a BLM poster and they are burned at the stake, some takes down this conspiracy sh** and they are a hero, must be nice to pick and choose whose sh** gets torn down based on your beliefs"

What Is QAnon Saying About COVID?

QAnon is pushing, and has been pushing, several conspiracy theories on COVID:

1) COVID-19 was a Chinese bioweapon and that the virus release was a joint venture between China and the Democrats to stop Trump’s re-election by destroying the economy.

2) In the middle of the pandemic, the group started spreading the “empty hospital” conspiracy, downplaying the pandemic and its death toll. A QAnon account originally launched the #FilmYourHospital hashtag.

The FBI once called conspiracy theories spread by QAnon and others a “potential domestic terrorism threat.” It’s time to call the infodemic a public health threat."

What are your thoughts on the posters?