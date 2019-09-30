Syracuse Orange Fan Gets Big Surprise at Weekend Wedding

The man known as "Orange Chuck" now has at least TWO loves of his life--his favorite Syracuse Orange sports teams and his new bride, Nicole.

Longtime Syracuse University athletics fan Chuck Fiello Jr. got hitched on 2019's final weekend of September and received a big surprise with an appearance at the nuptials by Otto, the famous Syracuse Orange mascot. Friends of Fiello's, well aware of Chuck's undying love of SU, arranged for the fuzzy orange to attend the ceremony in Bridgeport. The Fiellos have memories to last a lifetime.

Credit: Kelly Eveleth

It was a day of double duty for Otto, performing at Syracuse football's 41-3 victory over Holy Cross at the Dome AND at the wedding. And Otto's big surprise for Mr. and Mrs. Fiello was preserved on video by the folks at CNY Central.

Fiello now uses one of the photos with Nicolle and Otto as his social media profile, both on Facebook and on Twitter, where his handle is @OrangeChuck.