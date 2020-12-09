Syracuse Mayor Announces Names of New Snow Plows, Including “Control Salt Delete”

Last month, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh asked city residents to put their creative thinking caps on and submit names for the city's newly-acquired snow plows. The results are in, and, boy, did Central New Yorkers show up!

"We received a lot of great names, so making the final choices was tough," Mayor Walsh said in a press release Tuesday. "Most of the names we selected are uniquely tied to Syracuse and Upstate New York. Others reflect our community’s toughness and pride in the way we respond to winter. They’re exactly how I’d hoped we could make these new plows special. I want to thank all of the people who submitted entries."

Among the winners are Control Salt Delete, submitted by Vinnie Morris, Golden Snowball from Sandi Strong, and Beast of the East from Gary Roberts. The full list of names is as follows....

Beast of the East submitted by Gary Roberts

Below Zero Hero submitted by Michael Beaulieu & Ross Nicholson

Blizzard Beater submitted by Brandon Marshall & Joann Hodge

Abominable submitted by Nicole Daniel

Control Salt Delete submitted by Vinnie Morris

Golden Snowball submitted by Sandi Strong

Jocko submitted by Michael Sutkus

Lake Effect Crusher submitted by Robin Thompson

Salt City Express submitted by Brittany Zajac

Winged Warrior submitted by Bob Palladine

When Mayor Walsh first announced the naming contest, he said he hoped for submissions that reflected the strong Central New York spirit and were "worthy of the people in the cabs."

"The residents of Syracuse made it possible for us to purchase these new plows, and I want them to take pride when they see them on the roads,” Walsh said. “There is a great sign at DPW headquarters that says ‘Through these doors go the best snow fighters in the USA.’"

Syracuse residents can expect to see the new names on the plows by the end of the year.