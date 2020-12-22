Syracuse and Clayton Hosting More Bassmaster Tournaments in 2021

New York is proving to be one of the bass pros favorite stops on their tournament schedule. Bassmaster's Open Series will return for two stops in 2021.

The professional fishing group has already announced their Elite Series will host a pair of tournaments on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Champlain next summer. Now two more tournaments will be held in the Open Series on Oneida Lake and the St Lawrence River.

Oneida has hosted seven Opens since 2010. The St. Lawrence River and 1000 Islands area has been one of B.A.S.S.’s most frequently visited tournament venues — for everything from high school contests to Elite Series events.

The tournaments are scheduled for July 29 - 31 on Oneida Lake and September 9 - 11 on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton. Officials made some changes to this year's tournament schedule after COVID delays had this year's tournament ending just a couple of weeks ago.

Instead of beginning in January the tournaments won't start until March in the south, and rather than two divisions; there will be three, South, Central. and Northern. Each division will host 3 tournaments. Read more on the Open Series schedule and tournament rules on Bassmaster's website.