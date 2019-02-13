Survey Being Done On Properties In Downtown Hospital Footprint

A hazardous materials survey has begun on certain properties within the footprint of the new Mohawk Valley Health System hospital in downtown Utica.

Property owners for those locations have been notified and have granted access for the survey.

The survey is being done by Atlantic Testing, a subcontractor to O'Brien and Gere, the engineering firm working on the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process for MVHS.

Once the survey is complete, an abatement process will be put in place to eliminate any hazardous materials found within the project footprint. That would be done prior to building demolition.

Each building in the footprint will eventually be tested with the exception of one that is owned by the City of Utica which is to be condemned and is unsafe to enter in order to do a survey.

Testing will take about four to five weeks to complete and will not cause any traffic interruptions.