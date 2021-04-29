SUNY, the State University of New York, is relaxing mask policies going forward to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On April 27, WIBX reported that CDC officials said fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors unless they’re in crowded settings or venues.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras tells WKTV that these new rules will apply to students and staff on all of the campuses.

"Yeah, we're gonna adopt the CDC guidance on mask-wearing, especially outdoors for people who are fully vaccinated, two weeks after being vaccinated, which we think is an important thing for our students and our faculty and our staff. It's another step in turning the page on COVID," said Malatras.

SUNY is considering updated policies to require students to get vaccinated before arriving to campus in the fall.

COVID-19 VACCINES BECOME MANDATORY AT SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, AND REQUIR]ED AT LE MOYNE

If any students, faculty or staff are planning to be on campus at Syracuse University, it is mandatory that they receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who are on the campus over the summer must get vaccinated by June 1. New and returning students, faculty and staff not on campus this summer must get vaccinated prior to the fall 2021 semester.

Le Moyne's campus announced that all undergraduate and graduate students must have the vaccine, but exemptions "based on medical and religious reasons will be accommodations." This plan rolled into place effective for the fall semester.

