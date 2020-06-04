SUNY Employees Propose Masks, Testing, and Social Distancing for Fall

While colleges are grappling to determine what education will look like in the fall, the SUNY employee union is proposing masks, regular testing, and social distancing for all students and employees.

SUNY schools have been switched to online instruction since May 19th, under an executive ordered by Governor Cuomo. While some private schools have announced their plans for the fall semester, the SUNY system has yet to provide specific guidance to students and parents.

The union that represents SUNY employees has proposed guidelines for a fall reopening, which they support under certain safety restrictions.

They include mandatory coronavirus testing for employees and students, social distancing, and requiring people to wear a mask on campus.

SUNY Binghamton has announced their intention to open as scheduled on August 24, and has convened several committees to look at what changes and restrictions might need to be put into place - including considerations of residence halls, classrooms, and virus testing.

At the same time, the current SUNY Chancellor Kristin Johnson is leaving for a position at Ohio University.

As for public school districts in New York, plans are still up in the air. Districts are waiting on guidance to be issued by the State Education Department and the Governor's office.