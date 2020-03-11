SUNY And CUNY Schools To Hold Classes Online Due To Coronavirus

Governor Andrew Cuomo says starting March 19th, SUNY and CUNY schools will shift to distance learning and hold classes online for the rest of the Spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

"While the risk to New Yorkers remains low, we are taking a number of steps out of an abundance of caution to protect public health including asking SUNY and CUNY to implement strategies to reduce density on campuses for the remainder of the semester," said Cuomo.

Syracuse, Cornell and Colgate Universities have also announced plans to hold classes online.

Cuomo also says New York State will be contracting with 28 private labs in the state to increase coronavirus testing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York is up to 216, with 43 new cases.

More than half of that total, 121 cases, are in Westchester County.