Amid news of all these Joker spinoffs, it’s easy to forget that there’s a Suicide Squad sequel in the works. For those concerned that ye olde Bros. of Warner have forgotten all about the SKWAD, don’t worry: A new report confirms that not only is Suicide Squad 2 still very much a thing that will happen to all of us, someday, but that they’ve also enlisted two new writers — bringing the total number of screenwriters to three.

Lest you forget your Schoolhouse Rock , three is the magic number. Oh yes it is. And that’s how many writers are now officially working on Suicide Squad 2 , according to The Hollywood Reporter . David Barr Katz and Todd Stashwick will co-write the sequel with director Gavin O’Connor , best known for previously directing The Accountant and Warrior .

Katz’s credits include a Black List-selected screenplay titled The Man in the Rockefeller Suit , based on a true crime story reported in Vanity Fair , as well as a rewrite of Todd McFarlane’s new Spawn movie starring Jamie Foxx. Stashwick, a self-described longtime DC fan, has written for FOX’s Gotham series and Syfy’s 12 Monkeys .

WB has yet to confirm returning cast members for Suicide Squad 2 , the follow-up to 2017’s DC villain ensemble directed by David Ayer . The first film bombed with critics but performed well at the box office, earning $746 million worldwide. Margot Robbie ’s Harley Quinn was an instant hit with fans, inspiring WB to set up a few potential spinoff projects; at least one of those, an all-female DC villain project titled Birds of Prey , is officially in the works, recently enlisting Cathy Yan to direct.

In addition to the Suicide Squad sequel and Birds of Prey , it was reported just this week that Jared Leto ’s Joker is also getting his own spinoff — not to be confused with the other Joker origin story movie starring Joaquin Phoenix , which takes place outside the main DC franchise. As of now, none of these movies have been given release dates.