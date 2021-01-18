Stolen Vehicles On The Rise In Utica Due To ‘Warming Them Up’

In the City of Utica, police are responding to over a dozen reports of stolen vehicles. What's making the thefts possible? Warming up your vehicles.

Over the last few weeks, the Utica Police Department has reported they have taken over a dozen stolen vehicle reports from owners that have left their vehicles running unattended, unlocked and with the key fob inside the car, or keys in the ignition. Why are residents making it so easy for vehicles to be stolen? People are warming up their vehicles to avoid the cold/snow:

It is understandable with the winter weather to want to do this, but not only does it present an easy opportunity for theft, it is also in violation of NYS Vehicle & Traffic Law- section 1210. Tickets may be issued. However writing traffic tickets for this offense is not the intended purpose of writing this posting.

The UPD remind residents that this is a very preventable crime and that you should remember to use common sense:

Always lock your car and maintain control over your keys or key fob. Car starters and automobile manufacturer’s vehicle apps are a great way to start your car without compromising control of your vehicle."

