Stewart’s Shops Tells Customers and Employees: No Mask, No Entry

Stewart's shops is laying down the law: no mask, no entry. The convenience store chain say customers and workers must wear masks inside their stores. Stewart's has several locations in Utica and the surrounding area.

Stewart's Shops says they are taking several precautions to keep customers and employees safe, including requiring masks be worn inside their stores by everyone.

"Customers: In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.17, any individual over the age of 2 shall be required to cover their face with a mask or cloth face covering.

*Anyone not wearing a mask/cloth face covering will be denied admittance as per Sections 201 and Section 206 of the Public Health Law, and Executive Order 202.14, Title 10 (Health) of the Official Compilation of Codes effective on 7/9/20."

In addition to the mask requirement, Stewart's Shops is also following CDC recommendations for social distancing, enhanced sanitation, and has installed plexiglass shields near cash registers.

A co-worker, Kari Jakobsen, reports that when she attempted to purchase hard seltzer, the cashier asked her to momentarily lower her mask to confirm that her provided ID was actually hers.

Mask wearing has become a point of contention amid the coronavirus pandemic, with employees of several restaurants and a Chittenango ice cream shop being subjected to verbal harrassment and even being spit on after asking customers to wear a mask.

Stewart's Shops has locations in Utica, Rome, Herkimer, Little Falls, and Poland, and the surrounding area.