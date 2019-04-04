State Police Release Name Of Trenton Fire Victim

State Police have released the name of the man who died from unknown medical problems following a massive fire involving multiple structures on Route 365 in the Town of Trenton.

Police say 93-year old Henry Synakowski was in his home when he was told one of the barns in back of the residence was on fire.

They say Synakowski was evacuated from the house by a family member and collapsed at the scene.

Attempts were made by firefighters and EMT's to revive Synakowski, but they were unsuccessful.

Responding fire departments included Barneveld, Poland, Floyd, Westernville, Stittville, Holland Patent and Newport.

State Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.