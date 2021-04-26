State Police Locate Missing Newport Man
State Police have located the body of an elderly Newport man who had been missing since early this month.
90-year old William Coman went for a walk on his property in Newport on April 2 and did not return home.
Following intense searching with State Police Aviation, Drones and Airboat, Coman’s body was found Monday afternoon by the New York State Police Under Water Recovery Team in the West Canada Creek, behind the West Canada Valley High School.
LOOK: Here are the biggest HBCUs in America
More than 100 historically Black colleges and universities are designated by the U.S. Department of Education, meeting the definition of a school "established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans."
StudySoup compiled the 20 largest historically Black colleges and universities in the nation, based on 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. Each HBCU on this list is a four-year institution, and the schools are ranked by the total student enrollment.