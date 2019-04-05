State Police Investigating Vandalism In Town Of Lee Park

State Police are asking for the public's help in a vandalism investigation at the Town of Lee Park.

Officials say, the park staff discovered the damage on April 3rd.

It appears someone forced their way into a bathroom building and smashed two urinals and a sink.

Police say, the Town Supervisor estimates the damage to be anywhere from $700 to $1,000.

If you have any information that could be helpful, please contact State Police at 315-366-6000. All calls may be kept confidential.