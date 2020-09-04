Staff Takes Test Rides on New Water Slides with Terrifying Drop at Water Safari

The new water slides with a terrifying drop are complete at Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

The top rated water park in New York may be closed to visitors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn't mean work isn't still being done inside the park for next season. Staff took test rides on two new water slides - the Mamba Strike and the Killermanjaro's Revenge.

Jon Rookey, who works at Water Safari, was one of the lucky ones who got to give the new rides a try. "It was definitely intense."

Killermanjaro's Revenge is a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launch pad that replaced the Killermanjaro. The Mamba Strike is 285-foot speed slide with loops and a drop launch pad.

"A years worth of work for everyone involved finally came to fruition," Rookey said. "Bring on 2021."

A 4 lane, 300 foot mat slide with loops that replaced Serengeti Surf Hill will also be ready for 2021.

Officials pushed back the opening date to late June, hoping the park would open later in the summer. However, the park closed for the season due to COVID-19 and visitors will now have to wait until 2021 to try the new rides.