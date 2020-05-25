Stabbing Incident Being Investigated By Rome Police

Rome Police continue to investigated a stabbing incident that took place on the 400 block of West Dominick Street.

Detective Sharon Rood says patrol responded to the scene of a menacing complaint at around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Rood says once on scene officers located a male victim of an apparent stabbing and he was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Detective Sharon Rood at 315-339-7716.