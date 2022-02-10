Spread Love and Hope By Sending a Valentine to St Jude Cancer Patients
Spread the love and hope this Valentine’s Day by sending a message to the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Send a free virtual card to St. Jude cancer patients and make their hearts smile this Valentine's Day. It's easy and it will only take you a few minutes. Choose a sweet e-card featuring layouts inspired by patient art, and then select a pre-written message, or you can even create your own.
Get started at StJude.org.
Help save more lives at St Jude Children's Research Hospital by becoming a Partner in Hope during our 2 day St Jude radiothon, presented by Drain Masters. It's just $19 a month. Call 800-995-5257 or donate online at St Jude.
It costs more than $1 billion a year, $2 million a day, to keep the doors of St Jude Children's Research Hospital open. The average cost to treat just one patient is $425,000.
Certain cancer survival rates have gone from 20% when St Jude first opened to over 80%. But we can't stop until it's 100%
Here's how your dollars are making a difference.
1 MONTH OF GIVING
Your first monthly donation helps provide thermometers and other tools necessary for the treatment of St. Jude kids.
6 MONTHS OF GIVING
Six months of giving help provide chemotherapy treatment to patients in need.
12 MONTHS OF GIVING
After one year of giving your donation covers the cost of a crucial step in the recovery process — access to physical therapy.
Let's help keep Danny Thomas' dream alive - that no child dies in the dawn of life.