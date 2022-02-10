Spread the love and hope this Valentine’s Day by sending a message to the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Send a free virtual card to St. Jude cancer patients and make their hearts smile this Valentine's Day. It's easy and it will only take you a few minutes. Choose a sweet e-card featuring layouts inspired by patient art, and then select a pre-written message, or you can even create your own.

Get started at StJude.org.

Help save more lives at St Jude Children's Research Hospital by becoming a Partner in Hope during our 2 day St Jude radiothon, presented by Drain Masters. It's just $19 a month. Call 800-995-5257 or donate online at St Jude.

It costs more than $1 billion a year, $2 million a day, to keep the doors of St Jude Children's Research Hospital open. The average cost to treat just one patient is $425,000.

Certain cancer survival rates have gone from 20% when St Jude first opened to over 80%. But we can't stop until it's 100%

Here's how your dollars are making a difference.

1 MONTH OF GIVING

Your first monthly donation helps provide thermometers and other tools necessary for the treatment of St. Jude kids.

6 MONTHS OF GIVING

Six months of giving help provide chemotherapy treatment to patients in need.

12 MONTHS OF GIVING

After one year of giving your donation covers the cost of a crucial step in the recovery process — access to physical therapy.

Let's help keep Danny Thomas' dream alive - that no child dies in the dawn of life.

Meet the Patients of St Jude Your Donation Helps Save Meet the patients of St Jude Children's Research Hospital that your monthly Partner in Hope donations helps save.